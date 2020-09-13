Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laxmii | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Hindustan Times

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:45s - Published
Laxmii | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Hindustan Times

Laxmii | No Rating Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Hindustan Times

A remake of Tamil film Kanchana (2011) directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmii stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles and is directed by Lawrence himself.

Given the kind of buzz that the film had been generating, mostly around Akshay's transgender character, Laxmii had set a high benchmark.

Was it crossed?

Not entirely.

Or maybe not as successfully as you would have liked.

Asif and Rashmi played by Akshay and Kiara are a married against their family's will, thus setting the ground for an interfaith subplot early on in the story.

Asif is out to eradicate the superstitions around ghosts, by offering scientific explanations for supernatural events but later he gives in to one such situation himself when he gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender, who is set to take revenge on all those who wronged her.

While Akshay is in full form, Kiara delivers a balanced performance and doesn't go overboard.

The supporting cast including Ashwini Kalsekar; Ayesha Raza Mishra; Rajesh Sharma and Manu Rishi Chadha adds a tinge of wit and humor.

Stealing the show in a 20-minute cameo is Sharad Kelkar as a trans woman.

Music is just about okay but the song and dance numbers Burj Khalifa and Bam Bam Bholle are total paisa vasool.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Raghava Lawrence Raghava Lawrence

Laxmii Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Raghav Lawrence [Video]

Laxmii Movie Review | Akshay Kumar | Kiara Advani | Raghav Lawrence

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s Laxmii is one of the worst films of 2020 Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani’s much awaited film Laxmii finally released on an OTT platform. It’s a Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit Kanchana. The film has failed to impress the audience. It boasts of an excellent cast, but the story is a complete flop with poor performances. Sadly, it has turned out to be one of the worst films of 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:26Published

Kiara Advani Kiara Advani Indian film actress

B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai amid COVID-19 [Video]

B-town celebs spotted in Mumbai amid COVID-19

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at Juhu, outside a studio for dubbing of her upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Nora Fatehi was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Sonali Bendre posed for shutterbugs outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Sussanne Khan was also snapped outside the same salon. She was seen wearing corona shield to prevent herself from the contagious disease.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published

Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar Indian film actor and producer

Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood [Video]

Watch: Akshay Kumar opens up on Sushant, drug use in Bollywood

Ever since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Hindi film industry has come under spotlight over the issue of drug use with big names like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others being probed in connection with the death of Sushant. The issue had also taken political turn with BJP MP Ravi Kishan vowing to fight the drug menace "prevalent" in Bollywood. Now, actor Akshay Kumar has released a video message on social media where he admitted to the film industry being a victim of drug abuse but also urged the people to not paint the entire industry and everyone working in it as a drug user.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published

Laxmii Laxmii 2020 film directed by Raghava Lawrence


Tamil language Tamil language Dravidian language

MK Stalin stirs Tamil sentiments ahead of 2021 assembly polls, pens letter to Kamala Harris in Tamil

 Stalin also touched upon the Dravidian movement and said that their political ideology, initiatives were aimed at ensuring that women are equal to men in all..
DNA

Kamala Harris - the first Black and Tamil woman to become Vice President of the USA

 California senator Kamala Harris has become the first Black and Tamil woman to become elected the Vice President of the United States. The 55-year-old California..
WorldNews

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders [Video]

Indians' H1B hope: Why Biden may struggle to reverse Trump's immigration orders

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. Biden-Harris administration is expected to reverse some of the decisions of the outgoing Trump rule. Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limits and remove country quotas for green cards, or permanent residency. Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen explain why US President-Elect Joe Biden may struggle to reverse Donald Trump's immigration orders, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Senior Editor Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:52Published
Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism? [Video]

Biden & China-Pak: How will new US President deal with terror, expansionism?

One of the highlights of Donald Trump's Presidency was the confrontation with China on various accounts - from trade to territory. Beijing will continue to be one of the biggest challenges facing US President-elect Joe Biden. How he counters the 'dragon' will be of significance for India, which is already locked in a military stand-off with its expansionist neighbour. Keeping China in check will also dictate how Pakistan acts, especially in the aftermath of US' troop pullout from Afghanistan. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict Biden's foreign policies, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:23Published

Rajesh Sharma (actor) Rajesh Sharma (actor)


Manu Rishi Manu Rishi


Related videos from verified sources

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani stand up for the third gender [Video]

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani stand up for the third gender

Actor Akshay Kumar will be potraying the role of transgender in his upcoming film 'Laxmmi'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published
#Airportdiaries: Akshay, Kiara, Tusshar step out in style [Video]

#Airportdiaries: Akshay, Kiara, Tusshar step out in style

Actor Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film 'Laxmmi'. #AkshayKumar #Laxmmi #KiaraAdvani

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:43Published
Akshay Kiara starrer latest song from 'Laxmmi' out now [Video]

Akshay Kiara starrer latest song from 'Laxmmi' out now

'BamBholle' the latest song from Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Laxmmi' is out now. #AkshayKumar

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published