Mitrovic to resume pen duty after Lookman miss Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:19s - Published 2 days ago Mitrovic to resume pen duty after Lookman miss Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic says he will resume penalty taking duties following Ademola Lookman's missed Panenka, but has defended his fellow forward. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like