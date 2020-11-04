S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FANG Market News Video - Duration: 01:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:19s - Published S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FANG The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Diamondback Energy is now the #31 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values. 0

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Diamondback Energy is now the #31 analyst pick, moving up by 1 spot. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker, and then ranking the 500 components by those average opinion values. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Diamondback Energy is lower by about 65.0%.





