Catholic Church 'prioritised reputation over protecting children', says inquiry secretary

The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales said he will not resignover a damning report into child sex abuse allegations.

Reaction from inquirysecretary John O'Brien to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse(IICSA) report into the Catholic Church, published on Tuesday, which foundCardinal Nichols “seemingly put the reputation of the church” above his dutyto sex assault victims.