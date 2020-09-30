Catholic Church 'prioritised reputation over protecting children', says inquiry secretary
The head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales said he will not resignover a damning report into child sex abuse allegations.
Reaction from inquirysecretary John O'Brien to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse(IICSA) report into the Catholic Church, published on Tuesday, which foundCardinal Nichols “seemingly put the reputation of the church” above his dutyto sex assault victims.
End of year exams in Wales will be scrapped in 2021, Welsh education ministerKirsty Williams has announced. GCSE, AS-level and A-level exams will bereplaced by coursework and assessments amid ongoing disruption to schoolscaused by the coronavirus.
First Minister Mark Drakeford has said Cardiff city centre is being “wellmanaged” amid reports of busy shopping centres and queues outside stores. TheWelsh Government has not “ruled out” taking targeted local action followingthe conclusion of Wales’ 17-day firebreak lockdown, Mr Drakeford has said.
