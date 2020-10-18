AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls

On November 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters celebrated outside chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad as party has won two seats in Bihar.

They burst crackers to celebrate the win.

AIMIM is also leading on three seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends.

Bihar elections were held in three-phase.