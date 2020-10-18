AIMIM supporters celebrate in Hyderabad as party wins 2 seats, leads on 3 in Bihar polls

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.
As per the Election Commission of India's trends at around 10:38 am on November 10, NDA is leading on 97 seats - BJP 53, JDU 39, Vikassheel Insaan Party 5. Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 82 seats - RJD 53, Congress 14, Left 14. BSP has a lead on two seats, Lok Janshakti Party on four while AIMIM is ahead on two seats.
Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the petitioners in Mathura temple case slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his tweet against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "He (Owaisi) had never understood Hindus, all he knows is doing politics in the name Muslim community. He forgets that my case has nothing to do with any party or organization be it RSS or VHP. The case is matter of emotions of Hindus," said Hari Shankar Jain. Petitioners had filed the case seeking removal of the mosque from the site, claiming that it was built after razing a temple by then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election campaign, we had deputed a central team to the state. We found the maintenance of Covid norms less than satisfactory. After we submitted those findings, Bihar initiated corrective action," Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said. Bihar is, meanwhile, awaiting the final results of state Assembly elections. Nitish Kumar-led NDA is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. Most exit polls had predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan.
As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18). When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others. JD-(U)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting at Chief Minister's residence. I urge these leaders and administration that it is their duty to be impartial. They are delaying handover of certificates and not entertaining our candidates. It is us who will win," he added.
Mortal remains of martyr Captain Ashutosh Kumar of Army's 18 Madras Regiment were brought to Patna on November 10. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi paid floral tribute to the slain soldier at the airport. Captain Kumar lost his life during a fierce exchange of fire with terrorists on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara sector on November 09. Other than Ashutosh Kumar, three other security personnel and three terrorists were also killed during the encounter.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines for the people of the state if it wins in the upcoming polls a bid to divide the nation. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that as per India's Constitution, the life of the residents of all states are equal. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
Hyderabad has now become a hub for organ donation and transplantation as per experts. Experts associated with state (Telangana)-run organ donation scheme Jeevandan has accepted that Hyderabad is now a hub for organ donation and transplantation. Speaking to ANI, senior medical professional and in-charge of Jeevandan Programme, Dr G Swarnalatha said, "There is increase in organ transplantations in Hyderabad due to health infrastructure."
Hyderabad Police busted a house burglary gang and arrested two persons in this connection. 35 tolas of gold ornaments worth over Rs 70 lakh and over Rs 1 lakh cash were also recovered. The persons identified as N Vinod Kumar and K Rajesh. N Vinod Kumar is a history-sheeter and has 49 criminal cases on him. K Rajesh is an auto driver. The third member of the gang Shakeel is absconding.
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, Election Commission of India on November 10 said that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are robust and tamper-proof and the Apex Court upheld the integrity of the machines. "It has been clarified time and again that EVMs are robust and tamper-proof. Supreme Court upheld integrity of EVMs more than once. EC had also offered EVM challenge in 2017. Integrity of EVMs is without any doubt and merits no further clarification," he said.
JDU workers were seen bursting crackers outside the party office in Patna after trends showed the NDA taking a lead in the state. According to election commission trends at 3 pm, NDA was leading on 128..
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
