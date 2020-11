How to Use Cranberries for Sweet-Tart Sauces, Desserts, and More

Cranberry sauce is a staple side for the Thanksgiving spread, but are fresh cranberries edible?

You bet they are!

Whether you have fresh cranberries, frozen cranberries, or dried cranberries—you can enjoy the tart, crisp, and tangy flavor in all your dishes.

Here you'll learn how to cook with cranberries, how to wash cranberries, and how to store cranberries.