Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Paper & Forest Products

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Paper & Forest Products

Tuesday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%.

Leading the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 7.7% and shares of LGI Homes up about 6.9% on the day.

In trading on Tuesday, general contractors & builders shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.6%.

Leading the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, up about 7.7% and shares of LGI Homes up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led by Glatfelter, trading higher by about 9% and Koppers Holdings, trading higher by about 7% on Tuesday.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Advertising Stocks [Video]

Friday Sector Laggards: General Contractors & Builders, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Friday, general contractors & builders shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Green Brick Partners, down about 8.4% and..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks [Video]

Tuesday Sector Laggards: Agriculture & Farm Products, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

In trading on Tuesday, agriculture & farm products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nutrien, down about 7.5% and shares of CVR..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Auto Parts [Video]

Tuesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Auto Parts

In trading on Tuesday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.2%. Leading the group were shares of Gannett, up about 25.4% and shares of ExOne up about 6.4% on the day.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:08Published