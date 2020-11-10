Grant awarded to North Vermillion schools, greenhouse in the works

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

With the money, a greenhouse is in the works.

Some good news heading to North Vermillion schools, a $50,000 dollar grant was awarded through the International Paper Newport Mill.

North vermillion schools... will soon be taking on a new project.

That's after being awarded a 50-thousand dollar grant through the international paper "newport mill."

50-thousand dollars will be given over the course of 2 years.

Once built... it will be used for field trips..

And to grow plants.

The plants will then be sold throughout the community.

It's a "first" for schools in the area.

Staff at the paper mill say... many of them went to north vermillion schools..

And now they're happy to come full circle..

By giving it back to the area.

"so being able to see where our people went to school and have their kids going to school and give back to that school system is so rewarding and it's just so amazing that we're able to fund an organization like that.

" organizers say they hope to start the building process this year.

