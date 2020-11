Saweetie Reacts to Comments on Her Music Videos Video Credit: TEEN VOGUE - Duration: 09:17s - Published 4 minutes ago Saweetie Reacts to Comments on Her Music Videos Rapper Saweetie takes us through her music videos and explains her creative process. Watch as Saweetie reveals her favorite moments from "Pretty Bitch Freestyle," "Tap In," "ICY GRL," and "My Type" and responds to comments from her fans on each video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rocket League gaming highlights and funny moments



Enjoy these funny moments and highlights from Hootsforce Rocket League Club! Hootsforce Rocket League Club is comprised of members from varying skill levels, and we aim to share funny and/or exciting.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 03:14 Published on October 9, 2020 Funny moments and epic highlights from Hootsforce Rocket League Club



Enjoy these funny moments and highlights from Hootsforce Rocket League Club! Hootsforce Rocket League Club is comprised of members from varying skill levels, and we aim to share funny and/or exciting.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 04:01 Published on October 6, 2020