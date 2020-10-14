Celebrate Single’s Day with this amazing deal on skincare at Biossance

This Single’s Day, Biossance is offering $11 off with the code SINGLES.

So, treat yourself to some sustainable skincare that will make your skin sigh a breath of relief.

Some of Biossance’s best sellers are the Squalene + Lactic Acid Night Serum and Squalene + Vitamin C Rose Oil, so you don’t want to miss out on this deal.

This sale is happening now and lasts until the end of day on November 11.

What are you waiting for?

Shop now!