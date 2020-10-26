Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood Continues To Deal With Flooded Streets

Melrose Park Flooded In Fort Lauderdale



Melrose Park in Fort Lauderdale looked more like a lake on Monday morning than a neighborhood because of Tropical Storm Eta. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:12 Published 1 day ago

New Fort Lauderdale Sewer Line Operational In Neighborhood Plagued By Breaks



Brooke Shafer reports the new mile and a half line was activated Friday morning. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:16 Published 2 weeks ago