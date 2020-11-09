'Patriots just aren't that talented' — Shannon Sharpe on New England's ugly win over Jets in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED

The New England Patriots rallied from a 10-point deficit in the 4th quarter against the winless New York Jets before escaping with a 30-27 victory.

New England was down most the evening, allowing Jets backup QB Joe Flacco to throw for 3 touchdowns before storming back in the final 6 minutes.

Cam Newton finished with 2 rushing touchdowns & 274 passing yards, and he also set up the game-winning field goal with an 8-play drive in the final 47 seconds.

The win snaps the Patriots’ 4-game losing streak and gives them renewed hope for a wild card push.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the struggling Patriots.