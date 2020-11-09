Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Patriots just aren't that talented' — Shannon Sharpe on New England's ugly win over Jets in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:57s - Published
'Patriots just aren't that talented' — Shannon Sharpe on New England's ugly win over Jets in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED

'Patriots just aren't that talented' — Shannon Sharpe on New England's ugly win over Jets in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED

The New England Patriots rallied from a 10-point deficit in the 4th quarter against the winless New York Jets before escaping with a 30-27 victory.

New England was down most the evening, allowing Jets backup QB Joe Flacco to throw for 3 touchdowns before storming back in the final 6 minutes.

Cam Newton finished with 2 rushing touchdowns & 274 passing yards, and he also set up the game-winning field goal with an 8-play drive in the final 47 seconds.

The win snaps the Patriots’ 4-game losing streak and gives them renewed hope for a wild card push.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the struggling Patriots.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Patriots just aren't that talented' — Shannon Sharpe on New England's ugly win over Jets in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED

'Patriots just aren't that talented' — Shannon Sharpe on New England's ugly win over Jets in WK 9 | UNDISPUTED The New England Patriots rallied from a 10-point deficit in the 4th quarter against the winless New...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Elite Accomplishment: Joe Flacco Moves Past Joe Montana In All-Time Passing Yards With MNF Touchdown Pass [Video]

Elite Accomplishment: Joe Flacco Moves Past Joe Montana In All-Time Passing Yards With MNF Touchdown Pass

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco cemented his place in the record books yet again, jumping ahead of Joe Montana on the all-time passing list. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published
Brandon Marshall: Despite Cam's Pats' triumph over winless Jets, NE is too far gone to make a playoff run | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Brandon Marshall: Despite Cam's Pats' triumph over winless Jets, NE is too far gone to make a playoff run | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Brandon Marshall reacts to the New England Patriots win over the winless New York Jets. Despite the win for Cam Newton, Brandon does not believe the Pats can kickstart a playoff run out of this.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:02Published
Sports Final: The Patriots Better Beat The Jets [Video]

Sports Final: The Patriots Better Beat The Jets

Steve Burton and Dan Roche discuss Monday night's Patriots-Jets showdown, and how the Pats can't afford to lose to the winless Jets. But a few key injuries on defense could hurt New England's chances.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:34Published