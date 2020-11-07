Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

Sen. McConnell: 'No reason for alarm'

When Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell was asked by a reporter Tuesday about Republican senators not acknowledging President-elect Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, he responded that "the Electoral College will determine the winner."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition [Video]

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump in last week’s election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition [Video]

America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition

"In the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted any illegal ballots, must not be counted. And President Trump is 100 per cent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:18Published

The G.O.P. Lines Up Behind Trump

 Mitch McConnell supports the president’s baseless election claims: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell are friends who have brokered deals in the Senate: Can they still work together?

 Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell have been friends for decades but partisan pressures could mean gridlock for the new president's agenda and nominees.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

The legal woes citizen Trump may face [Video]

The legal woes citizen Trump may face

[NFA] With Democrat Joe Biden capturing the presidency, Trump’s legal woes are likely to deepen when he loses the protections the U.S. legal system affords to a sitting president. Emma Jehle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:10Published

US election: Unusual quirk to Boris Johnson's congratulations tweet to Joe Biden

 Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe..
New Zealand Herald

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Battle for control of the Senate rests on two Georgia runoff races

 The battle for control of the Senate rests on a pair of high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will face Democratic..
CBS News

Stacey Abrams praised for work fighting voter suppression in politically vital state of Georgia

 Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is receiving widespread praise for her efforts to get out the minority vote in her state, which played a key..
CBS News

Who Could Replace Kamala Harris in the Senate?

 Tuesday: State leaders cheered Senator Kamala Harris’s ascension. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has to figure out who should replace her.
NYTimes.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Why the 2020 election will never end on social networks

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

One assumption that many of us had about the 2020 US presidential election is that, at some point, it would..
The Verge

United States Electoral College United States Electoral College Institution that officially elects both the President and Vice President of the United States

'These are tears of joy': Americans honk horns, dance in the streets as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris claim victory in a deeply divided nation

 The close Electoral College fight highlighted the deeply divided nature of the nation less than a year after President Donald Trump was impeached.
 
USATODAY.com

Biden says he's "on track for over 300 Electoral College votes"

 Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday evening, just a few votes shy of reaching the 270 Electoral College vote threshold for winning the..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Joe Biden on cusp of 270 Electoral College votes

 Vote tallying is winding down as former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have an edge over President Trump in Electoral College votes. Also, the president's..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States