Virgin Hyperloop runs first test with passengers

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Virgin Hyperloop tested human travel in a Hyperloop pod for the first time over the weekend in the Nevada desert.


Virgin Hyperloop completes its first test run with passengers


India is a tremendous mkt for Hyperloop: Walder

Virgin Hyperloop undertook the first passenger ride in their system at testing facility in the US on...
Virgin Hyperloop completed the first passenger ride in its levitating transport system, reaching speeds faster than 100 mph

The Virgin Hyperloop pod took 15 seconds to cross a 500-metre test track in the desert outside Las...
Virgin Hyperloop Completes First Human Test Run

Virgin Hyperloop has completed its first human test run yesterday in the Las Vegas desert, moving two people 500m in 15 seconds at 107 MPH. Josh Giegel, co-founder and CTO, joined Cheddar to discuss..

Virgin Hyperloop completed its first test with actual passengers

Virgin Hyperloop hit an incredible milestone as it completed its first passenger ride

Virgin Hyperloop Completes Its First Test With Passengers on Board

“With today’s successful test, we have shown that this spirit of innovation will in fact change the way people everywhere live, work, and travel in the years to come,” Richard Branson said.

