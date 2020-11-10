WBZ News Update For November 10
Supreme Court hears arguments on Affordable Care Act; New photo of man wanted in Public Garden attack; Warm Wednesday
Huge crowds of shoppers amass in Delhi markets ahead of DiwaliHuge crowds of shoppers amassed at markets in Delhi on November 9 ahead of Diwali.The Indian festival begins on November 14 and last five days.
Minnesota Zoo Announces FallFreezin' SeasonZach Nugent from the Minnesota Zoo talks about the new features (3:31). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 10, 2020
Dr. Michael Osterholm: We’re In ‘Darkest Days’ Of Pandemic Until Vaccine Available Next SpringCurrently, new cases in the country run about 120,000 to 130,000 a day. Osterholm says that could spike to 200,000 (1:03). WCCO Mid-Morning - November 10, 2020