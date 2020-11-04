Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'That's such a good one!': Emily Rodda, author of Deltora Quest, answers kids' questions – video

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 21:35s - Published
'That's such a good one!': Emily Rodda, author of Deltora Quest, answers kids' questions – video

'That's such a good one!': Emily Rodda, author of Deltora Quest, answers kids' questions – video

Books by the beloved and acclaimed Australian author Emily Rodda include Fairy Realm, Rowan of Rin and the Monty's Island series.

Here she is interviewed by her fans – and finally breaks her silence on whether she really believes in mythical creatures.

This video is part of Guardian Australia’s kids' book series in which children take control.

For more videos – including Garth Nix, Andy Griffiths and Alison Lester – head here.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gunnar Gehl Dishes On His Ideal First Date [Video]

Gunnar Gehl Dishes On His Ideal First Date

Singer answers a series of personal questions based on the lyrics of his biggest hits.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 06:16Published
Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Says There Is No Such Thing as a Good Idea [Video]

Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Says There Is No Such Thing as a Good Idea

Stop planning and start doing says the entrepreneur and investor. It might be surprising to learn that entrepreneur, investor, mentor and Netflix co-founder Marc Randoph says that there is no such..

Credit: Entrepreneur     Duration: 01:12Published
Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets serious about Norse mythology [Video]

Assassin's Creed Valhalla gets serious about Norse mythology

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has released a new video about the importance of Norse mythology in its narrative.The video, which is narrated by Ubisoft’s Darby McDevitt, expands on the historical..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published