Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count
RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes.
RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done.
They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form government." Responding to the allegations, Secretary-General of ECI, Umesh Sinha said, "Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure.
All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of Bihar election results." Earlier, ECI had said that election results will out by late night.
After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U). "About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.
As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, Mahagathbandhan is leading on 114 seats (RJD 76, Congress 20, Left 18). When asked by reporters in Patna on November 10, if they (Mahagathbandhan) are forming the government in Bihar, national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), professor Manoj Jha said, "Pakka (Sure) 200%." "Numbers are close, margin is low and our strike rate better than others. JD-(U)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are sitting at Chief Minister's residence. I urge these leaders and administration that it is their duty to be impartial. They are delaying handover of certificates and not entertaining our candidates. It is us who will win," he added.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bihar's Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district, Kedar Prasad Gupta called for recounting, alleging that there was a difference in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) counting figure and vote count given to him in writing by the Counting agent. Speaking to media, Kedar Gupta said, "I will write a letter to the EC. If they don't agree then we will approach court."
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India. The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."
Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election campaign, we had deputed a central team to the state. We found the maintenance of Covid norms less than satisfactory. After we submitted those findings, Bihar initiated corrective action," Health Ministry Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said. Bihar is, meanwhile, awaiting the final results of state Assembly elections. Nitish Kumar-led NDA is up against Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan. Most exit polls had predicted victory for the Mahagathbandhan.
