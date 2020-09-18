Not under any pressure: EC on RJD's 'tampering' allegations in Bihar vote count

RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes.

RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done.

They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form government." Responding to the allegations, Secretary-General of ECI, Umesh Sinha said, "Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure.

All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of Bihar election results." Earlier, ECI had said that election results will out by late night.