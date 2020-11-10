Bhandari: Clarke's comments were 'staggeringly inappropriate

Kick it Out Chair Sanjay Bhandari has said Greg Clarke's comments were "staggeringly inappropriate".

The FA Chairman has stepped down after he used the term "coloured footballers" during a discussion with the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

Report by Browna.

