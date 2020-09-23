|
|
|
Miles Brown Speaks Out On Equality, Social Justice In New Rap Album 'We The Future'
Miles Brown Speaks Out On Equality, Social Justice In New Rap Album 'We The Future'
"black-ish" star Miles Brown says playing Jack Johnson on the hit comedy series inspired him to speak unapologetically about equality and social justice on his new rap album, 'We The Future'.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|