Miles Brown Speaks Out On Equality, Social Justice In New Rap Album 'We The Future'

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:47s - Published
"black-ish" star Miles Brown says playing Jack Johnson on the hit comedy series inspired him to speak unapologetically about equality and social justice on his new rap album, 'We The Future'.


Teen 'black-ish' star Miles Brown releases debut rap album

Miles Brown says playing Jack Johnson on the hit comedy series "black-ish" has inspired him to speak...
USATODAY.com - Published


