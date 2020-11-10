Midmorning With Aundrea - November 10, 2020 (Part 4) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

(Part 4 of 4) The Salvation Army will be serving its traditional Thanksgiving meal a little differently this year.

Things will look different this year for two major holiday outreaches by the salvation army.

On thanksgiving day, tupelo's salvation army will feed an estimated four thousand people.

But instead of having a sit down lunch, all meals will be delivered to those in need by volunteers.

Food will be prepared in the newly renovated kitchen, where lunch and dinners are cooked everyday.

Runners will take the plates to cars parked outside the community center for delivery across the region.

For angel tree, technology will play a bigger role.

Those who want to "adopt" a child also known as an "angel" a purchase gifts for them, can do that online.

"we've had 150 mor families to apply this year for angel tree assistance, if we had left it open, we're confident we would have had more than that as well, in this community, trying to find somebody to meet each of those needs is not as hard as it could be."

Anyone wanting to help with either outreach can go to the tupelo salvation army's facebook page, and sign up.

And be on the lookout for the red kettles at stores for christmas shopping seasons.

Fall television is back.

This week the hit cbs comedies young sheldon & mom returned along with the debut of the new series, b positive.

The creator of the series was inspired by his own real life kidney donor experience.

Here's a look at the production & story behind b positive.

"drew, i'm afrai you're in renal failure."

"drew is a mil curmudgeon, recently divorced fella who's just found out that he's undergoing kidney failure and he needs a kidney transplant."

"what are w talking here?

Medication?"

"you really nee to start thinking about potential kidney donors."

"he's currently i the pursuit of finding that kidney.

It doesn't come from his friends or family, it comes from this character gina who's this whirlwind, kind of a mess of a person that he knew back from high school."

"is that dre dunbar?"

"gina.

Hello.

Hi.

"gina is one o those special gals that hasn't quite found her place in the world.

She doesn't know what her lot in life is, but her biggest goal in life is to find somebody who can take care of her.

Ultimately, we hope that she finds it in her friendship with drew."

"one of the mos beautiful things about the story is we are telling marco pennette's real story."

"he's been a write on mom for many years."

"so seven year ago i was at my doctor's office and he told me you should really start looking for a kidney donor.

I was home visiting for the holidays and my mom's best friend's daughter, she plopped down on the couch next to me and said i heard you need a kidney.

You're taking mine.

But in her case, she need to lose fifty pounds in order to donate her kidney and she did.

This incredible friendship grew out of it."

"i encouraged hi to pursue that as a possible arena for a show."

"so i wrote th script over thanksgiving, turned it in and said we gotta shoot this."

"what happened?

"we are a match!

"gina, that' incredible!"

"this is a sho about being positive in not just your health, in not just your relationships, but the way that you see the world."

