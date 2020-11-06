Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death rises to 49,770

The Government said a further 532 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Monday.

This brings the UK total to 49,770.


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

