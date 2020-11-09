The Masters may look different, but still amazing
Sports Pulse: The Masters may look different, but can we still expect the same playing out of Tiger Woods
Tiger: It's such a different Masters Tiger Woods says that the energy in this year's Masters is so different due to the lack of spectators but he was pleased with his bogey-free 68.
A very different MastersJamie Weir previews a Masters tournament that promises to be like no other.
'November Masters won't be any different'Sky Sports Golf commentator Ewen Murray believes this week's Masters 'won't be any different' for the players despite it being held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.