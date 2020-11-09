The Masters may look different, but still amazing Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 00:59s - Published 3 days ago The Masters may look different, but still amazing Sports Pulse: The Masters may look different, but can we still expect the same playing out of Tiger Woods 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources Tiger: It's such a different Masters



Tiger Woods says that the energy in this year's Masters is so different due to the lack of spectators but he was pleased with his bogey-free 68. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:13 Published 13 hours ago A very different Masters



Jamie Weir previews a Masters tournament that promises to be like no other. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:15 Published 1 day ago 'November Masters won't be any different'



Sky Sports Golf commentator Ewen Murray believes this week's Masters 'won't be any different' for the players despite it being held in November due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:58 Published 4 days ago

