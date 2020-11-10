Ulta Beauty to Open Mini Stores Inside Hundreds of Target Locations

Ulta Beauty to Open Mini Stores Inside Hundreds of Target Locations.

On Tuesday, Ulta Beauty announced it would be integrating miniature versions of its store into Targets across the United States.

.

The “shop-in-shop” will be 1,000 square feet and feature more than 40 beauty brands.

It will also see the integration of Ulta's virtual tool, GlamLab, which allows customers to digitally try on makeup.

In addition, Ulta will train Target employees to act as beauty consultants.

.

According to Target CEO Brian Cornell, the Ulta addition will begin to take place in hundreds of Target stores in the second half of 2021.

.

The length of the partnership has not been disclosed, but the expansion is expected to extend to hundreds of additional Target stores over time.

Ulta CEO Mary Dillon said the new partnership with Target signals the two retailers “embracing a time of change to innovate and to lead.” .

It will be showstopping … Target guests will not miss it.

They will see that something new is happening, and I think they’ll want to jump in and participate.

, Ulta CEO Mary Dillon, via CNBC