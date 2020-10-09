Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles

According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach .

To give 20 children's hospitals across the U.S. custom Xbox Series X consoles and specialized Gamers Outreach Karts (GO Karts).

GO Karts are portable kiosks intended to provide entertainment to children who are confined to their rooms. We are thrilled to partner with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to bring next generation console gaming to children’s hospitals across the country.., Xbox, via blog post.

... and appreciate his consistent commitment to bringing joy to kids’ lives through the power of play with Xbox, Xbox, via blog post.

The custom consoles feature Johnson's Brahma Bull logo with the engraved message, "Keep smiling and have fun.

Love, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.".

... the best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND “ROCK XBOX Series X” consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!!, Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram