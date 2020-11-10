‘Never worked under anybody’s pressure’: EC on counting of votes in Bihar polls

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time.

ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less.

ECI said that results will be delayed as the number of polling stations have been increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

