‘Never worked under anybody’s pressure’: EC on counting of votes in Bihar polls

ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less.
ECI said that results will be delayed as the number of polling stations have been increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
BJP workers were seen celebrating in Patna as the latest trends show their party leading in Bihar election results. They were seen bursting crackers outside party office in the state capital. As per the latest trends, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is having majority of seats followed by Mahagathbandhan.
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections 2020. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region. Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations. Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said after RJD's statement that it had won 119 seats by around 9 pm, that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. "About an hour ago at 9 pm, a message was broadcast by a political party on social media that it has won 119 seats. Our website is in the public domain. The factual status is that we have published results for 146 seats while for 97 seats we have published trends till then," ECI official Chandra Bhushan said. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:19Published
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India. The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."
RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are..
Amid counting of votes cast in the Bihar Assembly elections, leader of incumbent Janata Dal (United), KC Tyagi, spoke on early trends. Tyagi said that RJD had failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28Published
Counting of votes is underway in the Bihar Assembly election. The Mahagathbandhan Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) is challening the ruling coalition led by BJP and JD(U). Both sides are..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published