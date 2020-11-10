|
Obituary: Erekat, negotiator, public face of Palestinian cause
Obituary: Erekat, negotiator, public face of Palestinian cause
Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 8 and his health quickly deteriorated.
Saeb Erekat obituary
The Palestinian peace negotiator and politician Saeb Erekat , who has died aged 65 after contracting Covid-19, spent much of his life trying – but failing –..
