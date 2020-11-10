Global  
 

Obituary: Erekat, negotiator, public face of Palestinian cause

Longtime chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was diagnosed with coronavirus on October 8 and his health quickly deteriorated.


Saeb Erekat obituary

 The Palestinian peace negotiator and politician Saeb Erekat , who has died aged 65 after contracting Covid-19, spent much of his life trying – but failing –..
WorldNews
Saeb Erekat: Key Palestinian negotiator dies of Covid-19

 The 65-year-old was in the public eye for decades as the Palestinians' chief negotiator with Israel.
