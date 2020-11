Coronavirus: Exams scrapped in Wales for 2021 Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:48s - Published 3 minutes ago Coronavirus: Exams scrapped in Wales for 2021 All examinations for students in 2021 have been cancelled in favour of 'teacher assessment', marked by an external body. 0

End of year exams in Wales will be scrapped in 2021, Welsh education ministerKirsty Williams has announced. GCSE, AS-level and A-level exams will bereplaced by coursework and assessments amid ongoing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:49 Published 7 hours ago