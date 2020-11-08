‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region.
Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations.
Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA.
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less. ECI said that results will be delayed as the number of polling stations have been increased from 72,723 earlier to 1,06,515, an increase of 46.5 per cent over the previous election, to ensure adherence to social distancing measures in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said after RJD's statement that it had won 119 seats by around 9 pm, that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. "About an hour ago at 9 pm, a message was broadcast by a political party on social media that it has won 119 seats. Our website is in the public domain. The factual status is that we have published results for 146 seats while for 97 seats we have published trends till then," ECI official Chandra Bhushan said. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal ballots in seats where margins are very less.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi. Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.
Ahead of results of Bihar elections, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal hoped for return of NDA. Sanjay Jaiswal said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for poor in the last 6 years. Due to the good governance in Bihar, the leadership of NDA is coming back in majority again and for this I am thankful to the public." According to latest report by Election Commission, NDA is leading on 123 seats in the state, one more than the required majority mark of 122.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Bihar's Kurhani assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district, Kedar Prasad Gupta called for recounting, alleging that there was a difference in Electronic..
Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election..
