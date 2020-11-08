‘Bihar has given decisive mandate for development’: PM Modi on poll results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region.

Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations.

Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA.

