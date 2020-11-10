Global
Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn Dead At 86
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn Dead At 86
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:20s - Published
8 minutes ago
WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reacts to the death of Tommy Heinsohn.
