Apple's new "M1" Mac computers in 11 minutes

Apple announced their new Mac computers powered by their own, Apple-designed processors today.

All of Apple's computers have used Intel processors for more than a decade, but the company is transitioning to "M1" chips, an 8-core CPU/GPU combo that is based on the chips found in their iPhones and iPads.

Apple is claiming huge speed increases for their M1 Macs, which we'll need to try for ourselves.