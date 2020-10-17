Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna.

He said, "NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections 2020.

We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country".