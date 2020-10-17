Bihar elections result: 'NDA has once again won absolute majority,' says BJP's Bhupender Yadav

BJP workers were seen celebrating in Patna as the latest trends show their party leading in Bihar election results. They were seen bursting crackers outside party office in the state capital. As per the latest trends, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is having majority of seats followed by Mahagathbandhan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that every section of the society in Bihar has expressed its faith in the alliance's mantra of "with all, development for all, the trust of all" and assured people that it will work with full dedication for balanced development of everybody and every region. Voters of Bihar have made it clear that their aspiration and priority are development alone, Modi said in a series of tweets, adding that the people's blessings for the NDA's good governance show what are the state's dreams and expectations. Modi also said that democracy has again won in Bihar and it was amazing to see the dedication and the determination with which each member of the BJP and the NDA worked during the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday complimented the people of Bihar for electing the NDA. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:15Published
The BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election and the focus seems to be on jobs, healthcare and the education sector. The manifesto was released by Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman and senior leaders Bhupender Yadav, Nityanand Rai, Ashwini Choubey, and Pramod Kumar. The BJP promised to provide free Covid vaccination to all in the state once it was developed. The manifesto comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits the campaign trail. The BJP's manifesto speaks about the Prime Minister's vision of making 'Atmanirbhar Bihar'. The party has also promised to provide medical, engineering and technical education in Hindi and promised to appoint 3 lakh new teachers across different levels in the next year. This comes as the Mahagathbandhan in its manifesto has promised 10 lakh jobs in its very first cabinet meet if elected to power. Bihar will vote in three phases between October 28th and November 7th. The results will be announced on 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:25Published
The BJP has snubbed Chirag Paswan’s overtures to the party yet again. Responding to Chirag Paswan’s ‘Hanuman of Modi’ remark, BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said that the LJP Chief should not harbor any illusions. Yadav said that the BJP is contesting polls with JDU as an ally and their Chief Ministerial face is Nitish Kumar. Earlier, BJP, which is contesting on 121 seats in the state, had refered to LJP as a ‘vote katua’ party which will not be able to make much impact in the elections. The LJP had quit the NDA in Bihar on October 4 saying it will contest the state assembly poll on its own and not under the alliance's chief minister face and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan has also said that he is committed to forming a BJP-LJP government in the state after the polls. Bihar is all set to vote in three phases beginning 28th October while the result will be declared on the 10th of November. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:18Published
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired a meeting of BJP General Secretaries. The meeting was held at BJP headquarters in Delhi on November 08. Nadda also chaired meeting of all Morcha Presidents today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi. Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.
BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi saved the country with a 130-crore population from COVID-19 by taking timely decisions. Nadda said, "Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with the 130-crore population by taking a timely decision." Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:09Published
RJD and Congress delegation went to went to EC office in Patna on Nov 10 to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes. RJD leader Manoj Jha said, "There are over dozens of seats where tampering has been done. They are trying to change the people's mandate, even after all such ill-intended attempts we'll form government." Responding to the allegations, Secretary-General of ECI, Umesh Sinha said, "Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of Bihar election results." Earlier, ECI had said that election results will out by late night.
Union Health ministry said adherence to Covid-19 norms during Bihar poll campaign was unsatisfactory. However, Bihar took the requisite corrective action after findings were submitted. "During election..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:03Published
As the nail biting match continues in Bihar with the counting underway, NDA is leading with Mahagathbandhan catching up. Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that the counting will go up to around 35..