Trump Forms PAC in Effort To Hold on To GOP

Trump Forms PAC in Effort, To Hold on To GOP.

The political action committee (PAC) was formed by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The PAC is called "Save America.".

It will allow Trump to remain a dominant face of the Republican party, even after he leaves office.

President Trump is not going anywhere anytime soon.

, Matt Gorman, Republican Strategist, via 'The New York Times'.

He’s going to insert himself in the national debate in a way that’s unlike any of his predecessors, Matt Gorman, Republican Strategist, via 'The New York Times'.

According to the Trump campaign, 60 percent of what was raised on Monday was funneled into into "Save America.".

A spokesman for the Trump campaign stated that a PAC had been in the works even before the election.

The president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud, Tim Murtaugh, Trump Campaign Spokesman, via 'The New York Times'