Jim Gray on why it was wrong to villainize LeBron for 'The Decision,' talks Michael Jordan & Barkley | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:40s
Jim Gray on why it was wrong to villainize LeBron for 'The Decision,' talks Michael Jordan & Barkley | THE HERD

Jim Gray on why it was wrong to villainize LeBron for 'The Decision,' talks Michael Jordan & Barkley | THE HERD

Jim Gray joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why it was wrong to villainize LeBron James for deciding to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat.

Plus, hear what Jim has to say about interviewing Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley.


