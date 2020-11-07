Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden: Ideologues 'trying to strip' Americans’ health coverage

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Biden: Ideologues 'trying to strip' Americans’ health coverage

Biden: Ideologues 'trying to strip' Americans’ health coverage

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration will protect Americans' healthcare by building on the Affordable Care Act.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases [Video]

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases

US president-elect Joe Biden has implored Americans to “wear a mask” to helpfight the spread of coronavirus as the country passed 10 million confirmedcases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check [Video]

What Biden, Harris Plan To Do To Get COVID-19 In Check

By the time president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, it's likely the COVID-19 crisis in the US will be even worse. Biden has already warned of a 'dark winter.' According to Business Insider,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published