Bihar elections: Results in 223 seats declared, 20 constituencies are left, informs EC

After RJD claimed that the Mahagathbandhan have won 119 seats, different from the official figures shown by Election Commission for Bihar assembly elections, the poll-body has now clarified that results have been declared only on 146 seats so far which also includes seats won by other parties including BJP and JD(U). "About an hour ago, there was a post by a party on social media claiming that their party has won 119 seats. It is to clearly state that all results are on our portal, total results declared as of now are of 146 seats, that is the factual situation," said Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar who is the election in-charge of Bihar.
Deputy In-charge for Bihar election, Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that the voter turnout in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%. Chandra Bhushan Kumar further highlighted the male and female voting percentage in the last two phases. He said, "The male voting percentage in first phase of Bihar elections was 56.83% and female voting per cent was 54.41. While male percentage in second phase was 52.92% and female percentage was 58.80%. The voter turnout recorded till 5pm in the third and last phase of Bihar assembly elections was 55.22%.
BJP workers were seen celebrating in Patna as the latest trends show their party leading in Bihar election results. They were seen bursting crackers outside party office in the state capital. As per the latest trends, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is having majority of seats followed by Mahagathbandhan.
National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections, said BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on November 10 while addressing in Patna. He said, "NDA has once again won absolute majority in Bihar elections 2020. We want to thank PM Narendra Modi and our party president JP Nadda for leading the party in the biggest polls of the country".
Citizens of Bihar are ready to choose their next state government as the assembly polls will kick start from October 28. The first phase will see 71 of the 243 seats go to polls. Polling parties in Gaya left for their respective polling stations after collecting EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and VVPATs (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails) ahead of voting for the first phase of polling. Gaya's District Magistrate Abhishek Singh informed that more than 20,000 polling personnel and around 18,000 police officers have been deployed for smooth functioning of polling process. Bihar will vote in three phases of which first begins on October 28, and the next two phases of voting will take place on November 03 and November 08. Counting of votes will take place on November 11.
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said that results were declared for only 146 seats by that time. ECI Secretary-General Umesh Sinha said that there could be a possibility of counting postal..
