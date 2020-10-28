Bihar elections: Results in 223 seats declared, 20 constituencies are left, informs EC

Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar informed that Bihar elections result in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left.

He said, "Results in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left.

VVPAT of 5 booths that are to be taken up for counting, those exercises are going.

We hope these will be completed soon."