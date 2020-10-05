Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets and lifted the IPL trophy for the fifth time. In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals. Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin praised his team mate Prithvi Shaw by saying that he is a phenomenal talent and when he hits the ball the ball makes a lovely sound from the bat. "He is really a special talent," says Ashwin. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashed regular boundaries during the match. The duo took the team over the 50-run mark in the fifth over.
Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in Dubai. R Ashwin reacted on Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League 2020 with a tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand. He said, "Amit will be dearly missed in this team, he is the legend in the IPL, we will definitely try our best to keep happy at home."
