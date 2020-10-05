Global  
 

Wanted to put pressure on DC's key bowler, Ashwin: Rohit Sharma after winning IPL 2020 trophy

Mumbai Indians (MI) on November 09 clinched their record-extending fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is DC's key bowler and we just wanted to put pressure on their key bowler," said MI skipper Rohit.

With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led side claimed their fifth IPL title, the highest by any franchise.

In the summit clash, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a decent target of 157 runs, set by Delhi Capitals.

Rohit played an impressive knock of 68 runs to guide his side to a win.


