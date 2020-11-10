Teen infuriates TikTok with McDonald's drink experiment

A TikTok from 17-year-old Mikah Neufeld has started picking up traction, thanks to the teen’s accusation that all McDonald’s drink cups hold the same amount of liquid.In the video, Neufeld, who is wearing a hat and a headset, pours Coke from a small soda cup into a medium-sized one, and then finally a large one.The soda appears to reach the same point in all three cups.“They do be lying to us,” Neufeld captioned his TikTok, which racked up almost 12 million views.A lot of viewers accused Neufeld of filling the latter two cups with soda before starting the video, telling him to pour the same soda amount in the opposite direction to further prove his accusation.Neufeld responded to the slew of comments with several clown emojis.But another user replied: “I worked at McDonald’s and this is true, always say no ice or ice on the side (in another cup) and only order smalls, NEVER mediums”.“It’s kinda true,” another commenter chimed in.

“I work there too and ice takes a LOT of place in the cup”.After further research — a visit to Reddit’s “Is It Bull****” forum — this “experiment” is definitely debunked and people just play along with the joke.“I used to work at McDonald’s,” one Redditor explained.

“A large (US) is 32 ounces and a medium is 21.

So yes, bull----”