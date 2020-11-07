Amid Trump's Furious Fist-Shaking, World Leaders Congratulate President-Elect Biden

Global  
 

While President Donald Trump busies himself with his apoplectic rejection of Joe Biden as president-elect, world leaders have swiftly moved on.

In a sign of Biden's legitimacy, leaders of major democracies have stepped up to congratulate the President-elect Joe Biden in recent days.

Doubtless salt to his wound, Trump's favorite network--Fox News--and media outlets across the board have also declared Biden the projected winner of the election.


