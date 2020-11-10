Who is Trisha Paytas? Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:04s - Published 1 week ago Who is Trisha Paytas? Trisha Paytas is a longtime YouTuber,admitted troll and practically invented thephrase “no stranger to controversy”.Let’s unpack Trisha Paytas’ controversies —or at least some of the bigger ones.In Paytas’ early videos, she played acharacter called Trishii, who was supposedto be a Japanese pop star.Her portrayal involved dark makeupand what many perceived to involveracist stereotypes against Asians.In 2015, Paytas admitted to Business Insiderthat she thought “dumbing [her]self down”would get attention and views.In 2016, Paytas faced backlash overa coming out video in which she claimedto identify as a chicken nugget.She faced backlash again in 2019, after postinga video in which she claimed to be transgender.In a 20-minute video titled “Meet My Alters,”Paytas claimed to have Dissociative IdentityDisorder (DID) and “multiple personalities”.In addition to using incorrect terminologyto describe her “alters,” Paytas admitted that she hasnever been formally diagnosed with the disorder 0

