Amid Trump's Furious Fist-Shaking, World Leaders Congratulate President-Elect Biden

While President Donald Trump busies himself with his apoplectic rejection of Joe Biden as president-elect, world leaders have swiftly moved on.

In a sign of Biden's legitimacy, leaders of major democracies have stepped up to congratulate the President-elect Joe Biden in recent days.

Doubtless salt to his wound, Trump's favorite network--Fox News--and media outlets across the board have also declared Biden the projected winner of the election.

Business Insider reports that as a whole, EU leaders and even Israel and Turkey have congratulated Biden.

Only Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Xing Ping, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro have yet to join in.