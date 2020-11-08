Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amid Trump's Furious Fist-Shaking, World Leaders Congratulate President-Elect Biden

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Amid Trump's Furious Fist-Shaking, World Leaders Congratulate President-Elect Biden

Amid Trump's Furious Fist-Shaking, World Leaders Congratulate President-Elect Biden

While President Donald Trump busies himself with his apoplectic rejection of Joe Biden as president-elect, world leaders have swiftly moved on.

In a sign of Biden's legitimacy, leaders of major democracies have stepped up to congratulate the President-elect Joe Biden in recent days.

Doubtless salt to his wound, Trump's favorite network--Fox News--and media outlets across the board have also declared Biden the projected winner of the election.

Business Insider reports that as a whole, EU leaders and even Israel and Turkey have congratulated Biden.

Only Russia's Vladimir Putin, China's Xi Xing Ping, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro have yet to join in.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden says his transition is moving ahead with or without assistance from Trump administration

President-elect Joe Biden says the transition is proceeding and will not be derailed by a lack of...
CBS News - Published

World leaders have marked Biden’s win — but few have spoken on Trump’s loss

Many foreign leaders have welcomed Joe Biden as president-elect but have not reckoned publicly with...
Washington Post - Published

World reacts as Biden becomes the 46th US President, some celebrate Trump defeat

World leaders congratulate president-elect, 77 year old Democrat Joseph R Biden Jr for becoming the...
DNA - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters' [Video]

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Offers Up To $1M Reward For 'Voter Fraud Whistleblowers And Tipsters'

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, he will pay up to $1 million from his campaign account to incentivize, encourage and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud form..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:37Published
Joe Biden: I'm telling world leaders that America is back [Video]

Joe Biden: I'm telling world leaders that America is back

US president-elect Joe Biden says he is telling world leaders that America isback and will no longer be isolating itself from the world stage under hisleadership.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’ [Video]

Biden: Trump’s Refusal To Concede Is ‘An Embarrassment’

President-elect Joe Biden says the White House’s refusal to acknowledge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election is “not of much consequence.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:48Published