Terre Haute McDonald's locations to offer veterans free food for Veterans Day

Area McDonald's locations are helping celebrate current and retired service members on Wednesday for Veterans Day.

Streets.

Again, that's taking place "tomorrow".

"area mcdonald's restaurants"..

Will be celebrating "current" and "retired military service members" tomorrow.

"participating locations"..

Will be picking up the tab "on select menu items".

There's an option "for breakfast" and also choices for lunch and dinner.

All you have to do is show "your military i-d".

And for the list of participating mcdonald's locations..

You can find them on our web




