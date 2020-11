Nick Wright: Josh Allen was never a real MVP candidate, Kansas City Chiefs defeat Bills | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Nick Wright commends his Kansas City Chiefs for another win, this time versus the Buffalo Bills in week 6. Nick says the Chiefs have nothing to worry about this week and Josh Allen was never a real MVP.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:05 Published on October 20, 2020

LaVar Arrington: Patriots will have to hit Chiefs in the mouth early for this win | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



LaVar Arrington joins Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley to talk the Week 4 match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. The Patriots have been successful against the Chiefs in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:10 Published on October 2, 2020