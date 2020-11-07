Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

Dr. Jill Biden: First Lady in waiting

[NFA] America's next first lady Dr. Jill Biden, who holds four degrees, including a doctorate, plans to keep her day job after moving into the White House.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.

"Hi, everyone.

I'm Jill Biden's husband." That is how President-elect Joe Biden often introduces himself.

As the husband of Dr. Jill Biden -- a college English professor with four degrees, including a doctorate.

As America's next First Lady, Biden could reshape the role.

Jill Biden: "I have always loved the sounds of a classroom." The 69-year-old plans to keep her day job and continue teaching at Northern Virginia Community college.

Something she did as Second Lady when her husband was the Vice President to Barack Obama.

"You know, motherhood came to me in a way I never expected.

I fell in love with a man and two little boys standing in the wreckage of unthinkable loss." Joe and Jill Biden were married in 1977, a few years after Biden became a widower, when his first wife and their one-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident.

They had two young sons, Hunter and Beau.

At the 2020 Democratic Convention, Jill described the beginning of her marriage.

"Mourning a wife and mother-a daughter and sister.

I never imagined, at the age of 26, I would be asking myself: how do you make a broken family whole?

Still, Joe always told the boys, 'Mommy sent Jill to us,' - and how could I argue with her?" It took five proposals before she agreed to marry Biden.

They had their daughter Ashley in 1981.

But there were more tragedies to come for the family.

In May 2015, Biden's older son, Beau, died at 46 after battling brain cancer.

"It was totally shattering" Biden recalled in an interview with USA TODAY last year, saying "My life changed in an instant.

All during his illness, I truly believed that he was going to live, up until the moment that he closed his eyes, and I just never gave up hope." As First Lady, Biden plans to focus on education issues and 'Joining Forces,' an initiative, she and Michelle Obama launched in 2011 to help military families.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Dr. Jill Biden Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek

 Dr. Jill Biden is paying her respects to Alex Trebek, and remembering her time with the late "Jeopardy!" host. The First Lady-elect just posted a picture of her..
TMZ.com

US election: People think Joe Biden is sending a Donald Trump a message with this hat

 He has neither confirmed it nor denied it but social media users are convinced Joe Biden used a photo opportunity as a chance to send Donald Trump a cheeky..
New Zealand Herald

Two dogs will move into the White House with the Bidens. Meet Major and Champ

 When the U.S. elected Joe Biden as the nation’s next president, Americans also got two new “first dogs.” Major and Champ, the Bidens’ two German..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Senate Dems push for 'comprehensive' COVID bill

 Senate Democrats are pushing ahead in preparation for the Biden administration, particularly the president-elect's immediate roll out of a sweeping COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance

 Promising "we're going to get right to work," United States President-elect Joe Biden fought to confront the nation's competing crises — and fierce Republican..
New Zealand Herald

Biden says transition will move on, despite Trump

 President-elect Joe Biden says President Donald Trump's failure to recognize his victory is an "embarrassment" and "will not help" Trump's legacy. But Biden says..
USATODAY.com

First Lady of the United States First Lady of the United States Hostess of the White House, usually the wife of the president of the United States

Joe Biden's Family Dogs Get Their Own Twitter Account

 We have POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS and now ... an official title for the First Family's furry friends, DOTUS, which just became Twitter official. Dr. Jill and..
TMZ.com

Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'

 Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English professor in northern Virginia.
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

US election: On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House

 On this day four years ago, Barack Obama welcomed president-elect Donald Trump to the White House.It was an awkward situation to say the least. The two men were..
New Zealand Herald

Barr gives boost to Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

 Attorney General William Barr has given President Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud a boost by allowing prosecutors to go around long-standing..
CBS News

Melania to seek divorce from Donald Trump: British media

 First Lady Melania Trump is planning to divorce President Donald Trump, British media outlet Daily Mail has reported quoting a former White House aide. The..
WorldNews

Boyfriend


Second Lady of the United States Second Lady of the United States Spouse of the Vice President of the United States


Northern Virginia Community College Northern Virginia Community College Education organization in Alexandria, Virginia, United States


Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

2007: Barack Obama

 A look back at the "60 Minutes" profile of Barack Obama from February, 2007
CBS News

Obama 2007: Launching his candidacy

 Back in February 2007, Steve Kroft profiled then Senator Barack Obama who had just declared his candidacy for president.
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Teacher Jill Biden to succeed ex-model Melania Trump as First Lady

Teacher Dr Jill Biden will succeed former model Melania Trump as First Lady of the United States –...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •News24


Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'

Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English...
USATODAY.com - Published

Could Jill Biden transform the role of First Lady of the United States?

With a full-time job as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, Jill Biden could...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderCBS News



Related videos from verified sources

Educators feeling hopeful after election [Video]

Educators feeling hopeful after election

Jill Biden has always been an outspoken woman, while her husband Joe was Vice President, she showed support for her fellow educators and now they're hoping she will continue that role once she becomes..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished
Dr. Jill Biden's Relatives in Sicily Are Celebrating Her New Title As First Lady — and Inv [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden's Relatives in Sicily Are Celebrating Her New Title As First Lady — and Inv

Of course, the menu is planned.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:10Published
Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House [Video]

Joe Biden’s German Shepherd Set To Become the First Rescue Dog in the White House

Joe Biden’s projected win will restore a century old tradition: the White House will once again have a first pet. Actually, two. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:24Published