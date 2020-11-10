Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Will Get Coronavirus Vaccine First?

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Who Will Get Coronavirus Vaccine First?

Who Will Get Coronavirus Vaccine First?

There has been recent excitement over the effectiveness of potential COVID-19 vaccines, including the one by Pfizer.

KDKA's Dr. Maria has the latest.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Airline and casino stocks soar in Asia-Pacific on the back of coronavirus vaccine hopes

Coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions have pummeled the airlines and entertainment sectors, both...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.com


Asian Markets Mostly Higher On Coronavirus Vaccine Optimism

Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday amid improved risk appetite after U.S. stocks hit...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJerusalem Post


Pfizer coronavirus vaccine news bodes well for other coronavirus vaccines, experts say

News that Pfzer's Covid-19 vaccine provides more than 90% protection is good news for other...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Related videos from verified sources

Ultra-cold coronavirus vaccine challenge [Video]

Ultra-cold coronavirus vaccine challenge

The new vaccine for the coronavirus has to be stored at -80 degrees Celsius due to it's innovative RNA design.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:41Published
Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal [Video]

Oxford vaccine volunteer anticipating good news after Pfizer reveal

A volunteer on the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid trial says he is proud to haveplayed a “small but important” role in the development of a vaccine. AfterPfizer reported that their experimental vaccine..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives [Video]

Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the NHS is being prepared for the arrivalof a coronavirus vaccine, with people in the UK likely to be among the firstin the world to receive a jab for the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published