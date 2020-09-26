I-Team's Call For Action Fixes A $15,000 Credit Card Mistake
A mistake by a credit card company showed a Medfield man owed $30,000.
WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Protecting yourself from contractor scamsIt is that time of year again where contactors are going door-to-door or making calls to tell people their home needs work, but here is how to avoid be scammed in these situations. TMJ4's Call 4 Action..
Gov. Mike DeWine renews call to take action against gun violenceOhio Gov. Mike DeWine renewed his call for lawmakers to take action against gun violence after at least 20 people within the past week died from gun violence across the state. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine..
Community members gather in Southside Park for 'call to action' ahead of weekend of protestsCommunity members gather in Southside Park for 'call to action' ahead of weekend of protests