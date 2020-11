Related videos from verified sources River overflows and blocks roads as Typhoon Vamco hits Philippines



Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 11 hours ago Imposter: Catfish takes to land in South Florida after Storm Eta floods streets



Eta has continued to bring heavy rainfall, high winds, and massive floodings to South Florida since it made landfall in the Florida Keys on late Sunday night, November 8. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago NBC 26 weather forecast



There will still be some showers and t'storms tonight, though these will be ending. After they move out, it's going to get very windy late tonight and overnight with wind gusts to 40 to 50 MPH. Lows.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:48 Published 1 day ago