Video Credit: WMGT - Published 9 minutes ago

Deputies say the suspect broke into a boarding house on mccall road saturday night and bludgeoned the three victims with a sharp object.

We are learning new details regarding a triple homicide in East Macon over the weekend.

Investigators say they found some objects that may have been used in the crime, but they still don't know what led to the murders.

Macon-bibb coroner leon jones says autopsies were conducted on all three victims today.

All three died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Sheriff david davis says most homicides in the county are committed with guns, and saturday's incident is different than what he's used to seeing.

He was just arrested and then there will be a preliminary hearing through a magistrate this past week that will be bound over to superior court and then its sort of in the d.a's hands now and with covid and the courts kinda shut down it'll probably be after the first of c1 3 b13 the year before there be any kind of bond hearing or any other follow up hearing" jones says the victims are 73-year-old chester novak, 51-year-old alaric cornelius and 46-year-old colene koerner.

