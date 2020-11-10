More SEC games postponed due to COVID concerns

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 8 minutes ago

The Alabama/LSU and Texas A&M/Tennessee games have been postponed, the SEC announced Tuesday afternoon.

New developments this evening regarding s-e-c football, including mississippi state... w-t-v-a's bronson woodruff joins us live from the m-s-u campus to describe what some may say is chaos with college football's biggest conference.

We found out monday coronavirus played a role in preventing the state-auburn game from happening here at davis wade stadium this saturday.

Now it looks like the bulldogs are not the only ones with a coronavirus problem.

Play our next game."

At first, it appeared the empty stands this saturday would be strictly because of the bulldogs health issues.

Then came word today auburn is dealing with coronavirus issues as well.

"we're pausing our workouts currently right now and practices until we get this thing under control."

((nats of cowbell)) this is just the latest development where college football in the s-e-c is anything but what we're used to.

And if auburn's issues are not enough, then came word this afternoon of more games being postponed.

Alabama l-s-u what would normally be a marquee game now won't happen this weekend because of the coronavirus.

Also postponed texas a and m and tennessee.

Even with three games not being played this weekend, auburn's head coach likely spoke for all the affected coaches when describing his team's future.

"we'll get this thing under control and get prepared to play our next game."

We don't know yet when alabama-l-s-u will be made up.

We do know, however, the state-auburn game is now set for december 12.

The same goes for the aggies and the volunteers.

Live at mississippi state, bronson woodruff, w-t-v-a nine news.

As