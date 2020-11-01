Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night.

With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record.

According to the National Hurrican Center, no watches or warnings are in place.

Meteorologists are forecasting that Theta will travel east and stay in open water before dissipating.

CNN reports that hough Theta is not predicted to make landfall, Tropical Storm Eta already has.

Eta made landfall late Sunday unleashing torrents of rain on south Florida.