Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night.

With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record.

According to the National Hurrican Center, no watches or warnings are in place.

Meteorologists are forecasting that Theta will travel east and stay in open water before dissipating.

CNN reports that hough Theta is not predicted to make landfall, Tropical Storm Eta already has.

Eta made landfall late Sunday unleashing torrents of rain on south Florida.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

2020 hurricane season sets yet another record: Theta forms in the Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Theta formed overnight, breaking the record for most named storms in a single...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Mashable


Theta forms in the Atlantic, making 2020 most active hurricane season on record

Subtropical storm Theta formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night, making 2020 the most active...
CTV News - Published

Tropical storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms in single Atlantic season

Tropical storm Eta formed in the Caribbean late Saturday, tying the record for most named storms in a...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Related videos from verified sources

CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 11-10-20 6AM [Video]

CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 11-10-20 6AM

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta, a new storm in the Eastern Atlantic and your local forecast

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published
Tropical Storm Eta and Theta Update [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta and Theta Update

Tropical Storm Eta is stationary and record breaking Theta is forecast to move safely over the Atlantic.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:49Published
Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the north Atlantic [Video]

Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the north Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the open northeast Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:08Published