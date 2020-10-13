Inside Johnny Depp's Exit From 'Fantastic Beasts' Franchise, Netflix's 'Narcos: Mexico' Casting Update & More News | THR News

'Narcos: Mexico' adds nine series regulars to season three & Kaley Cuoco opens up about transitioning towards darker material in HBO Max thriller 'The Flight Attendant.'

Plus, now there's more insight into Johnny Depp's exit from 'Fantastic Beasts.'